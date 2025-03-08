Elevated fire concern through a breezy Saturday

While the worst of the winds are over, breezy conditions are still expected through Saturday.

Northwest wind gusts will reach up to 40 miles per hour, while relative humidity levels drop into the 30% range, resulting in an elevated fire concern.

Brush fires can easily form and spread in these conditions, especially since our snowpack has melted and foliage is yet to bloom.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Conditions will still be breezy at times tonight as we lose an hour of sleep to enter into Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday could see winds gust up to 25-30 miles per hour as temperatures warm further into the 40s.

Next week, Connecticut will warm into the 50s and 60s with little to no precipitation chances.