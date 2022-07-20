Extreme Heat Continues Today With ‘Feels-Like' Temps Near 100

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking more extreme heat and the "feels-like" temperatures could be near 100 degrees.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 98. The "feels-like" temperature will range from 96 to 100 degrees along with the air temperature.

Tomorrow is much more humid with highs near 94. The "feels like" temperatures could get over 100 degrees. There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Once we hit 90 degrees tomorrow, we will have our first official heat wave of the summer.

Highs will continue in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Storms will bring an end to the heat wave by Monday.

