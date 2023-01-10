connecticut weather

Fair and Cloudy Day on Tap

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the work week with a fair and cloudy day on tap.

It will be a mostly cloudy start to the day.

Sunshine will mix with clouds and highs will stay around 40 degrees.

Tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night will be fair. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers are possible Thursday. It could be a mix of rain and a few snowflakes. Highs will be in the 40s.

By Thursday night, there will be pouring rain and increasing wind. It will continue Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will be in the 50s.

Local

Cheshire 7 mins ago

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes I-84 East in Cheshire

Torrington 19 mins ago

Torrington Public Schools Have a 2 Hour Delay Today

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us