We're continuing the work week with a fair and cloudy day on tap.

It will be a mostly cloudy start to the day.

Sunshine will mix with clouds and highs will stay around 40 degrees.

Tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night will be fair. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Showers are possible Thursday. It could be a mix of rain and a few snowflakes. Highs will be in the 40s.

By Thursday night, there will be pouring rain and increasing wind. It will continue Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will be in the 50s.

