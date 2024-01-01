Fair for New Year's Day; tracking potential for snow next weekend

New Year’s Day will be fair, with clouds in the morning and some sunshine today after a very gloomy stretch.

Not only should we see more sun today, but we will also have a lot of sun tomorrow.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 30s and 40s.

On Thursday morning, clouds will increase, and a few rain or snow showers are possible

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The first threat of a statewide snowfall looks to be on Sunday.

With the potential for a storm being that far out, details are sketchy at best.

Check back for updates and get a more in-depth look at the forecast here.