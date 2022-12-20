Fair Weather Continues, Storms Move in Before Christmas

We're continuing the week with fair weather and our meteorologists are tracking storms that will arrive later this week and could impact people who will be traveling ahead of Christmas.

Today will be sunny with highs near 38.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs near 39.

Our meteorologists are tracking storms that arrive on Thursday. The showers will develop in the afternoon and evening.

It will be pouring rain on Thursday night and into Friday.

Friday will be very windy with heavy rain. Damaging winds are possible.

The precipitation will end and temperatures will fall fast. Flash freezing is possible on Friday evening.

Christmas weekend looks fair and chilly. Highs during the weekend stay in the mid 20s.

