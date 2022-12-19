connecticut weather

Fair Weather to Start Week, Tracking Storms Later This Week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're starting the new week with fair weather and our meteorologists are tracking storms that will arrive later this week.

It will be partly cloudy today with highs near 38.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look similar with highs near 40.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Storminess will develop on Thursday afternoon.

It will be pouring rain on Thursday night and into Friday.

The precipitation will end and temperatures will fall fast. Flash freezing is possible on Friday evening.

Christmas weekend looks fair and chilly.

Local

Manchester 1 hour ago

6 People Displaced After Manchester Duplex Fire

Hamden 1 hour ago

Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us