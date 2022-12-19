Fair Weather to Start Week, Tracking Storms Later This Week

We're starting the new week with fair weather and our meteorologists are tracking storms that will arrive later this week.

It will be partly cloudy today with highs near 38.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look similar with highs near 40.

Storminess will develop on Thursday afternoon.

It will be pouring rain on Thursday night and into Friday.

The precipitation will end and temperatures will fall fast. Flash freezing is possible on Friday evening.

Christmas weekend looks fair and chilly.

