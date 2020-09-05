weather

Fantastic Weather for Labor Day Weekend

A nice stretch of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

As far as the unofficial end of summer goes, the forecast doesn't get much better than this!

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon under sun-filled skies.

Sunday and Labor Day on Monday are almost a carbon copy with just a few clouds and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Humidity will stay nice and low throughout the weekend before gradually climbing next week. When we see that spike in oppressive humidity Wednesday-Friday is also when we bring rain back into the forecast.

Have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend!

