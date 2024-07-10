‘Feels-like' temperatures to approach 100 today

We have more hot weather on tap for Wednesday with 'feels-like' temperatures that will approach 100.

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s to lower 90s.

The 'feels-like' temperatures will be in the middle 90s to near 100 in some parts of Connecticut. The dew point temperatures will remain high and will create a "sticky" feeling.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is a slight chance of isolated storms on Wednesday.

It's possible we could also hit 90 degrees on Thursday. It will be less humid.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.