StormTracker

‘Feels-like' temperatures to approach 100 today

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have more hot weather on tap for Wednesday with 'feels-like' temperatures that will approach 100.

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s to lower 90s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 'feels-like' temperatures will be in the middle 90s to near 100 in some parts of Connecticut. The dew point temperatures will remain high and will create a "sticky" feeling.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is a slight chance of isolated storms on Wednesday.

It's possible we could also hit 90 degrees on Thursday. It will be less humid.

Local

Michelle Troconis 59 mins ago

Michelle Troconis to appear in court for contempt charge Wednesday

West Hartford 8 hours ago

‘Aw rats!': Some West Hartford residents fed up with rodent problem

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us