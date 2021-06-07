first alert weather

Feels Like Temps Between 95 and 100 Today as Humidity Increases

The start of this workweek will be sunny with the high heat continuing and we will mark the first heat wave of the year later today.

It will be sunny and hot today with temperatures in the low- to middle-90s.

Humidity values will increase with dew points rising into the 70s. The feels-like temperatures will be between 95 and 100 degrees.

Dozens of school districts have announced early dismissals for today because of the heat. You can see a full list of all of the schools with early dismissals here.

When we hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport later today, it will be the third straight day and we will officially have our first heat wave of the year.

There is more heat and humidity on tap for tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 tomorrow and around 88 for Wednesday.

There are shower and thunderstorm chances for both tomorrow and Wednesday.

Relief will arrive on Thursday with sunny, warm and less humid air moving in.

