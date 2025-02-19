Feels-like temps will be near 0 Wednesday

The cold weather we've been experiencing the last few days will continue on Wednesday with wind chills near 0 at times.

It won't be as windy as it has been, but gusts will be up to 30 mph.

Highs will be around 28. With the wind, the wind chill will be near 0 at times.

A storm on Thursday will miss us. A stray flurry is possible.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 32.

By the weekend, we'll break the cold snap with highs around 40.