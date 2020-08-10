weather

First Alert: A Heat Advisory Has Been Issued for Rising Temperatures & Humidity

Monday will mark day 3 of our current heat wave.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

After a hot weekend, the heat is sticking around and humidity is rising. Temperatures will make it back in to the low 90s this afternoon, but with dew points in the low 70s, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

A Heat Advisory will go in to effect today at noon and last through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures look to hit the 90s through Wednesday, making our current heat wave a total of 5 days.

Relief from the heat will come on Thursday behind a cold front that will produce scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

