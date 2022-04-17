FIRST ALERT: Chilly Start Monday With Chance of Snow in Parts of Conn. at Night

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking changing weather to kick off the new work week.

A round of rain, snow and graupel showers moved through on Easter Sunday mixed in with areas of sunshine.

A little of everything in Connecticut this Easter Sunday: snow, rain, sun and something called "graupel"#NBCCT #CTwx pic.twitter.com/EfIpLlDPZe — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) April 17, 2022

Sunday night into Monday is quiet, but cold. Temperatures drop into the 30s and 20s for the typically cooler neighborhoods. Hopefully you haven't forgotten where your cold weather gear is already. A frost advisory is in place along the immediate shoreline on Sunday night as overnight lows could approach freezing in spots.

Monday looks pretty quiet and on the mild side with highs in the 50s. It's Monday night into Tuesday that we're watching more closely.

A coastal storm will move nearby, bringing (mainly) rain chances back to the state heading into Tuesday. I say mainly rain chances because folks in the NW hills have the chance to see some wet, and possibly accumulating, snow Monday night.

There's still some questions as to the exact track of the center of the storm. Some computer models are keeping this a 100% rain event for us. Others have some snow mixing in briefly before turning to all rain. The best chance for any snowflakes would be along the interior and especially for our neighbors in Litchfield County. Any accumulations would be short-lived due to the changeover to rain.

Coastal storm rain totals appear to be on the order of at least 1 inch for a good portion of the state as of Sunday afternoon. The bulk of the rain pulls out later Tuesday morning.

