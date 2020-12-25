FIRST ALERT: Waking Up Christmas Morning To Strong Winds, Heavy Rain

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a windswept rainstorm that will continue for the next several hours. Strong wind, heavy rain and dense fog are the primary concerns.

The worst of the weather is centered right around Christmas morning. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding and wind gusting 50-60 mph that could leave some without power. I'm breaking down everything you need to know all morning on @NBCConnecticut. pic.twitter.com/1UiMQh9kGV — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) December 23, 2020

Power outages are continuing to climb across the state as strong wind will persist until later Christmas morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state for wind gusts between 55-65 mph.

Heavy rain will also continue for the next several hours. With 2-3" of rain expected on top of snowmelt, flooding remains a concern. Minor street, basement and river flooding are all possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire state.

Locally dense fog will also make for difficult travel for the first part of Christmas.

Rain and wind will diminish throughout the afternoon and skies will clear tonight. After starting off the day in the low 60s, temperatures will plummet as the storm pulls away and we'll wake up in the 20's Saturday.

Areas of black ice are possible Saturday morning. Ponding and puddles leftover from the storm will freeze overnight.

Skies will clear for the weekend with nice sunshine Saturday and Sunday with colder temperatures in the 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.