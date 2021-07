NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the impacts associated with Tropical Storm Elsa in Connecticut.

Very heavy rain is likely Thursday night into Friday.

We are watching Tropical Storm Elsa closely. Heavy rain is likely Friday and there's the potential for a period of strong winds especially in southeastern Connecticut. We will keep you posted every step of the way. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/MYkZVcW3TE — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 7, 2021

One to four inches of rain is possible, which will create poor drainage and possible flooding concerns.

Some wind is possible, especially along the southeast shoreline.

Our meteorologists will continue tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves closer to Connecticut.