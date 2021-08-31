FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Ida Could Bring Flood Producing, Heavy Rain to Conn. Tomorrow Night

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for flood producing, heavy rainfall in the state tomorrow night and Thursday.

The rain is the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which is now a Tropical Depression in the south.

The rain is expected to start late Wednesday night, but the heaviest rain will arrive Thursday morning and continue into Thursday afternoon.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire state for Wednesday and Thursday.

The remnants of Ida could bring anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain to the state, with locally higher totals possible. That would be an entire month's worth of rain in less than 24 hours.

Since we are expecting several inches of rain, flooding will be a problem for anyone who lives in flood prone areas. Basements, roads, underpasses, small rivers and streams are all at risk of flooding.

Connecticut has seen its share of rain over the past month or so. The ground is already saturated and rivers are running high from recent rains, including what Tropical Storm Henri brought a little more than a week ago.