FIRST ALERT: Several School Delays Due to Wintry Mix

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for this morning for a winter storm that is bringing a wintry mix to the state, which prompted several school delays.

A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain developed after midnight and quickly changed to rain for parts of the state, including the shoreline.

Inland, the wintry mix will continue for a long period, but the storm has not caused any major issues on the roads as of 6:45 a.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire state except for the immediate shoreline.

Any snow accumulation is expected to be quite minor but as rain falls into subfreezing temperatures at the ground a glaze of ice is expected on untreated surfaces. Driveways, sidewalks, and patios may be quite slick in some towns around daybreak.

Temperatures are above freezing for much of the southern half of the state, while temperatures are below freezing in northern Connecticut. The precipitation will diminish in intensity after daybreak.

Colder air in the forecast for Friday suggests that we could see another period of sleet and ice mixed in with rain, especially in the hill towns on Connecticut.

