FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

A cold front will move into the state and will trigger a line of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Tomorrow is looking active with severe thunderstorms possible between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Damaging winds will be the main threat along with heavy rain and lightning. Some hail is possible and while unlikely a tornado can't be ruled out. We'll keep you posted. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Uc3HIYA5m4 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 5, 2021

The entire state is at risk for the storms.

The window for the storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will begin in the northwest and move rapidly southeast toward the coast.

The biggest threat from the storms will be the damaging winds and some hail is possible. There is also a low risk for a tornado.

