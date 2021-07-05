first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

A cold front will move into the state and will trigger a line of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The entire state is at risk for the storms.

The window for the storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will begin in the northwest and move rapidly southeast toward the coast.

The biggest threat from the storms will be the damaging winds and some hail is possible. There is also a low risk for a tornado.

