FIRST ALERT: Storm to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Starting on Christmas Eve

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a windswept rainstorm that will arrive Christmas Eve and continue into Christmas Day.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of Connecticut. A Flood Watch has also been issued for the entire state.

The winds will begin to pick up throughout the day on December 24 with a few scattered showers late afternoon and into the evening.

The worst of the weather is centered right around Christmas morning. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding and wind gusting 50-60 mph that could leave some without power. I'm breaking down everything you need to know all morning on @NBCConnecticut. pic.twitter.com/1UiMQh9kGV — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) December 23, 2020

The strong storm system will bring with it heavy rain and potentially damaging winds. The weather will really ramp up after midnight. The heaviest rain will fall overnight on Christmas Eve and taper off Christmas morning. By 8 or 9 a.m., the worst is over.

The area of low pressure will cut to the west of Connecticut meaning we will be on the warm side of the storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for Christmas Eve and low 60s for Christmas Day!

The main concern with this storm is the threat for damaging winds. Some of our computer guidance suggests winds could gust over 50 mph early Christmas morning which may cause power outages.

With the chance for high winds and possible power outages, our First Alert Weather team is encouraging residents to:

Secure or take down holiday decorations

Make sure devices are charged

Check your generator

Clear drainage areas

Make your list and check it twice before tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/715pymFreJ — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) December 23, 2020

In addition to the wind, heavy rainfall is another concern. It appears over 2 inches of rain could fall in parts of Connecticut. We'll also see rapid snow melt so minor flooding is certainly possible. With the warm temperatures, snow will not be an issue with this storm.

Skies will clear for the weekend with nice sunshine Saturday and Sunday with colder temperatures in the 30s.

The chance for power outages is largely isolated through most of the state since with the winter season, there are not leaves on the trees to cause the same outage issues as during the summer months.

Before the storm today will be fairly quiet with a blend of sunshine and clouds and cool temperatures.

Expect a very foggy Christmas morning!

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.