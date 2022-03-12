FIRST ALERT: Strong Storm With Rain, Snow to Impact Conn. Today

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a strong storm with rain, snow and high wind gusts that will impact the state on Saturday.

A wild weather day is ahead. 40s to start the day, teens and 20s to end. Rain to snow with the hills picking up the most accumulation. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/jnWIFGaW27 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 12, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory and wind advisory has been issued for parts of the state through the day.

Arctic air will begin to work into the state by late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the 20s during the day causing slippery travel, especially in the hills.

Rain transitions to snow by late morning in the northwest hills and the rain and snow line will work south and east through early afternoon.

Parts of western Connecticut could see as much as 6 inches of snow on Saturday.

Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon as the storm passes by.

The intensification of the storm will cause winds to gust over 50 mph for the afternoon into tonight.

The cold air will linger into Sunday with highs only in the 30s along with wind. Milder weather returns for Monday with high temperatures in the 50s.

