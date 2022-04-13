FIRST ALERT: Strong Storms Expected Thursday Afternoon

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team is tracking storms for Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The entire state is at risk for severe weather during this time frame. Central and western zones are at a higher risk than those in the east and southeast.

Most of Connecticut has been upgraded to a level 2 risk for severe weather for Thursday afternoon/evening. Strong winds still look like the greatest threat#NBCCT pic.twitter.com/4PfuWFM4mC — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) April 13, 2022

Strong, damaging winds are the greatest threat if storms go severe. Lightning and heavy rain also have strong potential.

The first half of the day Thursday looks quiet once overnight rain tapers out. Some sunshine may even break through at times. The evening commute is of concern due to the expected timing of storms.

We've also got to talk about the surge of warm air coming in on Thursday. The record high for April 14 in the Hartford area is 82° and we'll be flirting with 80° in the afternoon.

Friday begins a cooling trend that'll land us back into the 50s for highs by Sunday.