FIRST ALERT: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

A cold front will move into the state and will trigger a line of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The entire state is at risk for the storms.

The window for the storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will begin in the northwest and move rapidly southeast toward the coast.

The biggest threat from the storms will be the damaging winds and some hail is possible. There is also a low risk for a tornado.

A heat advisory is also in effect for today with the heat index near 100 degrees in some parts of the state.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.