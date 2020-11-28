first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Expected Monday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for strong winds and heavy rain that are expected Monday statewide.

Rain and wind will increase and peak Monday afternoon and in the early evening.

There will be heavy rain and strong winds on Monday afternoon and during Monday evening. Winds may gust over 50 miles per hour at the coast and over an inch of rain is expected.

Minor flooding and isolated power outages are possible.

There are leftover showers expected for Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

