first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Strong Winds & Heavy Rain for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for strong winds and heavy rain Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

By Kaitlyn McGrath and Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a windswept rainstorm that will arrive Christmas Eve and continue into Christmas Day.

The strong storm system will bring with it heavy rain and potentially damaging winds.

The area of low pressure will cut to the west of Connecticut meaning we will be on the warm side of the storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for Christmas Eve and low 60s for Christmas Day!

Local

Enfield 6 hours ago

Police Investigate Stabbing in Enfield

small businesses 6 hours ago

Small Businesses Optimistic as New State Grants Launch

The main concern with this storm is the threat for damaging winds. Some of our computer guidance suggests winds could gust over 50 mph early Christmas morning.

In addition to the wind heavy rainfall is another concern. It appears over 2 inches of rain could fall in parts of Connecticut.

With mild temperatures and significant rainfall, we'll have to watch the potential for rapid snow melt and potential flooding.

Before the storm the next few days are fairly quiet with a blend of sunshine and clouds and cool temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us