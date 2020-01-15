First Alert: Tracking a Weekend Winter Storm

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for snow that will transition to rain this weekend.

Snow will develop Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening before transitioning to rain overnight.

While it is too soon to determine exactly how much snow you can expect, a few inches are looking likely away from the shoreline with more snow northwest and less closer to Long Island Sound.

The storm will end as rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Behind the storm, really cold air arrives for next week with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Our First Alert meteorologists will fine tune the weekend forecast in the upcoming days.