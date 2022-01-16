first alert

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Snow, Coastal Flooding, and Damaging Winds

By Josh Cingranelli

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are continuing to track a strong storm system, which will bring multiple impacts to the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the four northern Connecticut counties. One exception is northern Litchfield county where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as up to 6 inches of snow could fall.

Take a look at snowfall accumulations statewide. The most snow will fall in northwest CT while little if any snowfall is expected along the I-95 corridor as precipitation will likely start as rain there.

Snow will begin to overspread the state after 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening with a quick transition from snow to rain for much of southern CT.

The biggest impact for southern CT will be coastal flooding and the potential for damaging wind gusts.

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for all coastal areas of Connecticut. Moderate to major flooding is possible as tides will be 3 to 4 feet above normal. As the area of low pressure lifts to the north, the easterly component of the wind will transition to a southerly wind, which should help alleviate some of the major flooding concerns.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for coastal CT and all of New London county. A High Wind Warning is in effect for southern New London county where winds could gust up to 60 mph.

The system will gradually come to an end as we head into Monday afternoon.

