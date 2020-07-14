First Alert: Watching Another Round of Storms for Tuesday

We're watching another round of thunderstorms that may impact Connecticut Tuesday afternoon. Similar to Monday, the greatest risk for an isolated storm will be in eastern Connecticut.

Any storms that do develop have the potential to contain hail as a result of much colder air far above our heads.

While the risk for severe weather remains low, our First Alert meteorologists will be monitoring any storm development.

Aside from scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, the day looks really nice! We finally have a break from the humidity with much more comfortable air settling in with cooler temperatures in the low 80s for the rest of the week.

We are watching another heat wave that looks to begin on Saturday.