FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for Wintry Mix

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Connecticut tonight into tomorrow morning for freezing rain that could create slick spots.

Flurries and light snow showers will develop this afternoon with a transition over to sleet and freezing drizzle late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected, though a thin layer of ice is possible, which could cause issues especially on untreated surfaces.

Most of the precipitation should be out of Connecticut by 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Another round of freezing drizzle is possible again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

