FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Thursday morning. We are tracking our next winter storm that will bring a wintry mix to the state.

Right now, it looks like a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will impact the state late Wednesday into Thursday.

Overnight model guidance suggests there will be less moisture in the atmosphere which is good news in terms of accumulation of snow and ice. A period of freezing rain will, however, quickly create a glaze of ice on untreated surfaces so travel by car and foot will still be difficult.

Colder air in the forecast for Friday suggests that we could see another period of sleet and ice mixed in with rain, especially in the hill towns on Connecticut.