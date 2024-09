Fall starts today! Sunday is the Autumn Equinox and fall begins at 8:43 a.m.

Temperatures will be seasonable for the first day of fall. Highs will be near 70.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday looks similar with highs near 69.

There's a chance for rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.