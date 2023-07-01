First day of July features smoke and haze

Happy Saturday and welcome to July! We're starting the month with some areas of fog, smoke, and haze across parts of the state.

But the sun is up and the mixing of the atmosphere will begin to help erode the fog later this morning.

For the afternoon, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mix of 80s.

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect through the rest of today. The smoke and haze will gradually begin to thin out today, but if you have respiratory issues, it would be best to stay indoors as much as you can again today.

Today will be a dry day, but the opportunity for showers and storms returns tomorrow. Showers and storms will also be possible Monday and Tuesday.

It won't be raining through the entire holiday weekend, but there will be off and on rain chances through the 4th. And yes, we may have to contend with some of Mother Nature's fireworks for Tuesday evening.

Outside of the rain chances, the holiday weekend will be warm and humid. Highs will drop a bit Sunday with more clouds, but then mid to upper 80s return for Monday and Tuesday. It gets a little hotter for Wednesday and Thursday before temps drop a bit before next weekend.

