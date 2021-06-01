First Day of June is Cloudy, But Much Warmer

After a rainy and cooler than average Memorial Day Weekend, the start of June is looking cloudy and warmer.

The first day of June will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow looks similar with limited sun and lots of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Our first chance for rain this month is on Thursday where showers and storms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There's another chance for scattered storms on Friday.

The weekend looks good with much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.

