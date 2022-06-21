First Day of Summer Features Temperatures in the 70s

Summer has officially arrived and temperatures will be in the 70s on Tuesday.

The morning sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. We should be in the lower 80s for this time of year.

Showers are likely tonight with the heaviest rain in the western part of the state.

Scattered showers are likely tomorrow and Thursday. Highs will be near 74.

Brighter and warmer weather arrives for Friday through Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

