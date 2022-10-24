First Half of Work Week Features On and Off Showers

We're starting the new work week with multiple chances for on and off showers in the coming days.
On and off showers are expected through the day on Monday. There is the possibility of a rumble of thunder and an embedded downpour on Monday as well.
Highs will be in the low 60s.
There is also a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mild temperatures also make a comeback this week with highs in the 70s multiple days.
