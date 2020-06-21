First Heat Wave of the Summer Possible This Week

Yesterday's high temperature at Bradley Airport made it up to 92 degrees and NBC Connecticut's First Alert weather team is forecasting several more days of near 90 degree temperatures. A heat wave is defined as having at least 3 days of 90 plus degree temperatures in a row.

Along with the higher heat, there will be moderate levels of humidity. The highest humidity will likely come on Tuesday and Wednesday out ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will not bring much cool air with it, but it does promise to bring less humidity by the end of the week. As the cold front approaches there will be a rising chance of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

