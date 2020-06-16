first alert weather

First Heat Wave of This Spring/Summer Possible Later This Week

Our first heat wave of this spring/summer is possible later this week as temperatures and humidity climb in the coming days.

The low humidity will continue today with lots of sun and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s. The temperatures and humidity are expected to increase as the week goes on.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer, but it will still be sunny with low humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

By Thursday, temperatures and humidity levels will start to rise. Highs are expected near 88.

Temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be near 90. Our first heat wave of the spring/summer season is possible during this time.

Summer officially arrives on Saturday.

You can get the latest weather update here.

