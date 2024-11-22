StormTracker

First snowfall of the season leads to some school delays

Parts of the state are getting the first snowfall of the season and there are some school delays on Friday morning.

There have been periods of snow in western Connecticut early on Friday morning with an accumulation of one to two inches of snow with an isolated 3-inch amount on cold surfaces such as decks and BBQs.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue today with no additional accumulation.

We will have gusty winds and chilly conditions with temperatures between 39 and 48 degrees later.

Expect lots of clouds tonight with a few rain and snow showers.

Saturday will feature morning showers and it will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds and high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with high temperatures between 55 and 60.

