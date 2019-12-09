weather

Today’s Forecast

Passing "Clipper" brings sprinkles and flakes.

By Bob Maxon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tonight: Rain transitioning to snow. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.  Lows 28 to 32.

Tomorrow: Morning snow giving way to partly cloudy skies. Highs 35-40.  NW winds, increasing 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clearing and chilly. Lows in the teens inland, lower 20s at the shore.

Thursday: Sunny skies and chilly. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, high near 40.

Saturday: Rain possible. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

