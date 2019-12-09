Today’s Forecast

Tonight: Rain transitioning to snow. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Lows 28 to 32.
Tomorrow: Morning snow giving way to partly cloudy skies. Highs 35-40. NW winds, increasing 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clearing and chilly. Lows in the teens inland, lower 20s at the shore.
Local
Thursday: Sunny skies and chilly. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds, high near 40.
Saturday: Rain possible. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.
Follow our Meteorologists on Facebook
Follow our Meteorologists on Twitter