Flood watch issued ahead of rainy Friday

A flood watch is in effect for all of Connecticut through Saturday morning due to an additional one to three inches of rain expected today.

Rainfall could be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible later today.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s through Friday.

Rainfall will become less widespread overnight, but a few lingering showers are possible into Saturday morning.

Sunshine returns Saturday afternoon, and we'll warm into the 70s on Mother's Day.

