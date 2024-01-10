Flooding closes several roads across the state

Several roads across the state are closed after heavy rain and strong winds. You can get updates here.
Bozrah
Route 163 is closed at Scott Hill Road because water is over the road
Broad Brook
East Hampton
Route 151 is closed at Bates Road because water is over the road
Franklin
Route 32 is closed at Route 87 because water is over the road
Hebron
Route 85 is closed at North Pond Road due to flooding
Kent
Route 827 (South Kent Road) is closed at the New Milford line because a pole is down in the road
Lebanon
Route 207 is closed at Kick Hill Road because water is over the road
Route 289 is closed at Grand View Drive because water is over the road
Lisbon
Route 169 is closed between Sergeant Way and Kimball Road because water is over the road
Norwich
Several roads in and around the city have several feet or flowing water on them. The following roads are closed or have hazardous conditions:
- Huntington Avenue
- Sholes Avenue
- White Plains at Hanson Road (trees in road)
- Bliss Place
- Julian Street
- West Town at Case Street
- Otrobando Avennue at Wawecus Street
- Salem Turnpike at Teddy Lane
Redding
Route 207 is closed at Mail Coach Road because water is over the road
Ridgefield
Route 7 -- Ethan Allen Highway – is closed at Branchville Road because of flooding
Salem
Route 82 is closed at Route 85 because water is over the road
Route 354 is closed at Route 82 because water is over the road
Southington
Route 10 is closed at Birch Street because water is over the road
Sprague
Route 97 is closed at River Street because water is over the road
Washington
Route 202 is closed at Mygatt Road because water is over the road
Windham
Route 32 is closed at Alice Street because water is over the road
Route 32 is closed at Old Plains Road because water is over the road
Route 14 is closed at Jenning Lane due to flooding
Windsor
Route 75 is closed at Holcomb Hill Road because water is over the road
Woodbury
Route 47 is closed at Route 132 because water is over the road
Woodstock
Route 171 is closed at Old Hall Road due to flooding