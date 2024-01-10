Flooding closes several roads across the state

Several roads across the state are closed after heavy rain and strong winds. You can get updates here.

Bozrah

Route 163 is closed at Scott Hill Road because water is over the road

Broad Brook

East Hampton

Route 151 is closed at Bates Road because water is over the road

Franklin

Route 32 is closed at Route 87 because water is over the road

Hebron

Route 85 is closed at North Pond Road due to flooding

Kent

Route 827 (South Kent Road) is closed at the New Milford line because a pole is down in the road

Lebanon

Route 207 is closed at Kick Hill Road because water is over the road

Route 289 is closed at Grand View Drive because water is over the road

Lisbon

Route 169 is closed between Sergeant Way and Kimball Road because water is over the road

Norwich

Several roads in and around the city have several feet or flowing water on them. The following roads are closed or have hazardous conditions:

Huntington Avenue

Sholes Avenue

White Plains at Hanson Road (trees in road)

Bliss Place

Julian Street

West Town at Case Street

Otrobando Avennue at Wawecus Street

Salem Turnpike at Teddy Lane

Redding

Route 207 is closed at Mail Coach Road because water is over the road

Ridgefield

Route 7 -- Ethan Allen Highway – is closed at Branchville Road because of flooding

Salem

Route 82 is closed at Route 85 because water is over the road

Route 354 is closed at Route 82 because water is over the road

Southington

Route 10 is closed at Birch Street because water is over the road

Sprague

Route 97 is closed at River Street because water is over the road

Washington

Route 202 is closed at Mygatt Road because water is over the road

Windham

Route 32 is closed at Alice Street because water is over the road

Route 32 is closed at Old Plains Road because water is over the road

Route 14 is closed at Jenning Lane due to flooding

Windsor

Route 75 is closed at Holcomb Hill Road because water is over the road

Woodbury

Route 47 is closed at Route 132 because water is over the road

Woodstock

Route 171 is closed at Old Hall Road due to flooding