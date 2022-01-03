first alert weather

Flurries, Light Snow Possible for Parts of Conn. Today

The first work week of the new year will start with some flurries and light snow for parts of the state.

It will be cloudy this morning.

Some flurries and steadier light snow is possible through the midday into the afternoon.

A dusting or coating to one inch is possible, mainly in New London and Middlesex counties.

Temperatures are colder with highs in the 30s.

Tomorrow looks fair and rain showers are possible on Wednesday.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking the potential for a bigger storm on Friday.

