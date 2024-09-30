StormTracker

Fog to start, milder and partly sunny day on tap

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! The morning is starting out foggy in parts of the state before becoming partly sunny.

There are areas of fog and some may be dense in some places.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As the day goes on, the skies will become partly sunny.

Highs will be between 68 and 74.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of clouds with some sunshine. There is a slight risk for a shower.

Thursday and Friday look brighter and warmer.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us