Fog to start, milder and partly sunny day on tap

Happy Monday! The morning is starting out foggy in parts of the state before becoming partly sunny.

There are areas of fog and some may be dense in some places.

As the day goes on, the skies will become partly sunny.

Highs will be between 68 and 74.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of clouds with some sunshine. There is a slight risk for a shower.

Thursday and Friday look brighter and warmer.