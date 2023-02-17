Foggy and Mild to Start Friday, Then Temperatures Drop

Friday morning is starting out foggy, and the fog is thick at the shore. And it will be mild before temperatures drop.

Periods of rain will develop as the morning wears on. A cold front passes early this afternoon, winds will increase and temperatures will drop.

The feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s this evening and five to 16 above zero tomorrow morning.

We will have bright sun Saturday and temperatures in the lower 40s with more in the way of clouds, then it will be milder Sunday and Monday, with highs between 45 and 55.