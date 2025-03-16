StormTracker

Foggy & breezy Sunday ahead of heavy rain tonight

By Alexis Clemons

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking some heavy rain to end the weekend and start the new workweek.

Fog will create low visibility through Sunday morning and the midday hours.

Southerly winds will gust up to 35-40 miles per hour this afternoon, allowing for the fog to lift and temperatures to warm into the 50s and 60s.

Showers will move into western Connecticut after the sun sets.

Heavy rain is possible as we near the midnight hour.

Rain is likely to begin St. Patrick's Day as temperatures slowly fall through the afternoon hours.

