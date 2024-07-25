Foggy, humid, chance of thunderstorms this afternoon

Thursday starts with fog and high humidity and there is a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The morning will be mostly cloudy, but sunny breaks will become more widespread this afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a passing thunderstorm after noon.

Then drier air moves in all afternoon and the thick humidity is replaced.

Clearing comes tonight and it will be bright and sunny on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And we will have warm temperatures and low humidity.