Foggy start to the day Monday, downpours likely this evening

Happy Monday! We have a foggy start to the day on Monday and downpours are likely this evening.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the state through 9 a.m.

There will be lots of clouds with a few sunny breaks. Highs will be in the 60s.

Isolated showers and an embedded thunderstorm is likely this afternoon.

There will be widespread downpours and thunder in the evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will feature clearing with temperatures in the lower 50s.

