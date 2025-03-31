StormTracker

Foggy start to the day Monday, downpours likely this evening

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! We have a foggy start to the day on Monday and downpours are likely this evening.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the state through 9 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There will be lots of clouds with a few sunny breaks. Highs will be in the 60s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Isolated showers and an embedded thunderstorm is likely this afternoon.

There will be widespread downpours and thunder in the evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will feature clearing with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for March 31

StormTracker 11 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for March 30

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us