Foggy Start to the Morning, Scattered Showers on Tap for Today

We're continuing the work week with a foggy start to the morning and scattered showers are on tap for Wednesday.

This morning features fog, drizzle and occasional rain showers. It will feel very muggy.

Highs will be very mild with temperatures near 70.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scattered showers are expected during the day. There will be partial clearing during the evening.

Thursday and Friday will have bright sun and highs between the mid 50s and the mid 60s.

By the weekend, temperatures will cool off to more seasonal levels with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.