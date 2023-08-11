connecticut weather

Forecast for a beautiful day Friday, chances for storms this weekend

By Anthony Carpino

We’re expecting beautiful conditions with sunny skies Friday, low humidity and temperatures in the low- to mid-80s.

Winds will be out of the west, between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

And skies will be clear Friday night as temperatures fall back to the 50s.

Saturday forecast

We’ll start Saturday off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will start to develop in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low- to mid-80s.

An isolated shower will be possible in the late afternoon but most of our rain and storm chances will be after dinnertime and into early Sunday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center places western Connecticut under a level 2 risk and there is the risk of strong to severe storms.

Sunday forecast

The high temperature on Sunday will reach the mid-80s. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon. 

CT forecast for next week

Most of next week is looking dry with a few showers possible on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to hold in the mid-80s with no 90s in sight.

