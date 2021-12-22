Freezing Rain Creates Slick Spots in Parts of Conn.

Freezing rain is creating slick spots in parts of Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hartford County and Northern Litchfield County.

Slippery travel conditions are expected especially on untreated surfaces and could impact the morning commute.

State Dept. of Transportation crews and local Public Works crews are out treating roads.

State police said they have a couple of problem areas in Litchfield County and in East Granby.

The freezing rain should change over to rain by morning, but some cold surfaces like cars, decks, patios, and paths could ice over.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Flurries are possible Friday morning. Those will clear and it will be a cool day with highs in the low 40s.

Some light rain or even perhaps some wet snow is possible on Christmas. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast and are updating it as details become available.

