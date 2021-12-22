first alert weather

Freezing Rain Creates Slick Spots in Parts of Conn.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Freezing rain is creating slick spots in parts of Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hartford County and Northern Litchfield County.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Slippery travel conditions are expected especially on untreated surfaces and could impact the morning commute.

State Dept. of Transportation crews and local Public Works crews are out treating roads.

Local

Holiday Travel 22 mins ago

Bradley International Airport Seeing Increase in Travel Ahead of Christmas

stonington 44 mins ago

SILVER ALERT: 80-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Stonington

State police said they have a couple of problem areas in Litchfield County and in East Granby.

The freezing rain should change over to rain by morning, but some cold surfaces like cars, decks, patios, and paths could ice over.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Flurries are possible Friday morning. Those will clear and it will be a cool day with highs in the low 40s.

Some light rain or even perhaps some wet snow is possible on Christmas. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast and are updating it as details become available.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us