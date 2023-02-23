Freezing Rain Falling in Parts of Connecticut

Light snow and sleet gave way to rain across Connecticut Thursday morning.

In areas of elevation in northwest and northeast Connecticut, temperatures are below freezing and the rain is falling as freezing rain.

That has led to some icy conditions is those parts of the state.

Some schools delayed opening Thursday morning because of those slick conditions. For a full list of closings, click here.

A light drizzle will continue off and on through part of Thursday and temperatures will fall as the day goes on. Untreated surfaces in more of the state could see things get slippery as the temps fall.

Thursday evening has the potential for another quick round of wintry weather.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s. Saturday is partly cloudy with highs near 30.

