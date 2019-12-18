Freezing Temps and Harsh Wind Chills Thursday

Grab that winter hat and gloves! We’re looking at some frigid temperatures moving in for Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens overnight.

Thursday morning lows will hover around 10 degrees, but with winds gusting up to 30 mph, it will feel colder.

Wind chills will be between 0 and 15 degrees in many towns.

Temperatures will then climb into the 20s through the day and reach the low 30s Friday and Saturday.

The governor has activated the state’s severe cold weather protocol through 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the first time this season that the protocol has been enacted.

While the protocol is activated, The Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 211 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

You can get a list of available shelters throughout Connecticut by calling 211 or visiting www.211ct.org.

By Sunday, temperatures are more moderate.